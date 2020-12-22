Dorothy M. Gardner, age 83, of Council Bluffs, passed away at her home on December 19, 2020. Dorothy was born July 15, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Claude and Catherine (Kessler) Fleury. She married James I. Gardner, Sr. on July 13, 1963 in San Diego, California. They were blessed with eight children. Dorothy worked at Equipment Brokers, Inc. in Audubon, Iowa and hosted and waitressed at the Bleu Ox and Village Inn Restaurants retiring in 2012. She was of the Catholic faith. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James Gardner, Sr. in 2005; daughter, Jacqueline; son, Joseph; 1 sister and 5 brothers. Dorothy is survived by her children, Claudia "Tooty" (Mike) Koenig, Lewis (Sharon) Gardner, Anna Gardner, Robert (Melanie) Gardner, Dorothy "Dotty" (Joe) Cable, James Gardner, Jr.; 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Dennis (Dawn) Fleury, Lawrence Fleury, Sr.; Dorothy's pets, dogs, Tinkerbell and Buddy, cat, Jackie; other relatives and friends. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Saturday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.