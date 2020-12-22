Menu
Dorothy M. Gardner
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dorothy M. Gardner, age 83, of Council Bluffs, passed away at her home on December 19, 2020. Dorothy was born July 15, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Claude and Catherine (Kessler) Fleury. She married James I. Gardner, Sr. on July 13, 1963 in San Diego, California. They were blessed with eight children. Dorothy worked at Equipment Brokers, Inc. in Audubon, Iowa and hosted and waitressed at the Bleu Ox and Village Inn Restaurants retiring in 2012. She was of the Catholic faith. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James Gardner, Sr. in 2005; daughter, Jacqueline; son, Joseph; 1 sister and 5 brothers. Dorothy is survived by her children, Claudia "Tooty" (Mike) Koenig, Lewis (Sharon) Gardner, Anna Gardner, Robert (Melanie) Gardner, Dorothy "Dotty" (Joe) Cable, James Gardner, Jr.; 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Dennis (Dawn) Fleury, Lawrence Fleury, Sr.; Dorothy's pets, dogs, Tinkerbell and Buddy, cat, Jackie; other relatives and friends. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Saturday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Dec
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bonnie Crone
December 25, 2020
I used to work with Dotty at the Bleu Ox. She was such an awesome person to be around both on and off the clock. She touched a lot of lives. Condolences to the families.
Jackie Park (Harriott)
December 24, 2020
My heart aches over this loss felt by so many. Aunt Dorothy was a bright, lively woman who loved to dance and have fun. She was inspirational, a delight to spend time with, and always brought a smile to my face. I'll never forget watching her play softball at a family reunion. I'm guessing she was close to 70 years old. She smacked that ball, ran the bases like she was 30 years younger, arms flying, and laughing all the way. It was thrilling to watch her live life so fully! Rest in peace Aunt Dorothy. May your family find comfort and peace in many fond memories, knowing you had a full life, well lived.
Chrissie (Fleury) Bachmann
December 23, 2020
A beautiful woman inside and out. Deepest sympathies to all family members. Prayers
Constance Parrott
December 22, 2020
