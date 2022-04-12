Menu
Dorothy Stuart
1929 - 2022
Dorothy Stuart, age 92, passed away at Azria Longview Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on April 11, 2022. She was born December 11, 1929, to the late Ollie and Lena (Page) Stuart in Council Bluffs, IA. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and retired from Sperry Rand. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Arlene. Dorothy is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Leona Stuart; nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in the Grange Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Apr
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
