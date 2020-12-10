Douglas Buswell, age 73, passed away at his home on December 8, 2020, after a short battle with brain cancer. He was born May 12, 1947 to Grant & Bernice (Patterson) Buswell in Lake City, IA. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and together with his wife, ran D&B Tax Service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Gary Buswell and sister, Sharon Feiste. Douglas is survived by his wife, Bonnie Buswell; children, Keith (Brad) Buswell, Kevin Buswell, Rebecca (Jesse) Fahrenkrog and Rachel (Daniel) Money; siblings, Judith Hansen and Phil (Miriam) Buswell; 7 grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, December 12, 2020 with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Council Bluffs.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
Bonnie and family
So so very sorry for your loss. Doug will be greatly missed by all
Peace and blessings to all.
Annie and Kenny Smollen
Annie Smollen
December 22, 2020
Bonnie and Family,
Our Thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family during this Difficult time. R.I.P DOUG
Marge and Dan Miller
December 21, 2020
Bonnie and Family,
We are saddened to hear that your husband Doug passed away. Lori & I always looked forward to visiting with him during tax season. Please know you and your family are in our thoughts, and in our hearts during this difficult time. May God comfort you and give you strength.
Gary & Lori Porter
December 21, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Doug. Our hearts go out to you and your family. Please let us know if there is anything we can do.
Ron and Kathi Sharp
December 14, 2020
very nice man that is hard to come bye these days. so sorry for your lost bob
bob jungferman
December 14, 2020
Dear Bonnie, We are so sorry to hear about Doug's passing. He was a very kind man. We will miss seeing him at tax time. Our thoughts are with your family. Bill & Judy Vogt
William Vogt
December 13, 2020
I worked with Doug and Bernice at King's Food Host . He always kept us laughing and made work fun. I'm so sorry for your loss.
C. Kathleen Kerns
December 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, prayers to you and your family.
Betty Gittins
December 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Doug. May he Rest In Peace. Blessings to your whole family. You have lost a wonderful man.
Sue King
December 11, 2020
Sorry to hear of Doug´s passing. Our sympathies and prayers are with you.
Deb Minahan
December 11, 2020
Plil- Sorry about the loss of your brother.
Allan Wintersteen
December 11, 2020
Our sympathies to the family
Blaine and Lynda Sorensen
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you.
Kris Redinbaugh Schnitker
December 11, 2020
May he rest in peace. Condolences to Bonnie and his family. It was our privilege to know him and have his help with our tax prep.
Bill and Cheryl Perkins
December 11, 2020
Prayers for the family.
Richard & Kathy Mayer
December 10, 2020
Bonnie we are praying for you and your family at this most difficult time. GOD´s comfort.
Kenneth-Joan Corum
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
David Steiber
December 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Keeping your family in my prayers.
Julie Ann Vierck
December 10, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. We're thinking of you and your family and keeping you all in our prayers.