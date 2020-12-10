Douglas Buswell, age 73, passed away at his home on December 8, 2020, after a short battle with brain cancer. He was born May 12, 1947 to Grant & Bernice (Patterson) Buswell in Lake City, IA. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and together with his wife, ran D&B Tax Service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Gary Buswell and sister, Sharon Feiste. Douglas is survived by his wife, Bonnie Buswell; children, Keith (Brad) Buswell, Kevin Buswell, Rebecca (Jesse) Fahrenkrog and Rachel (Daniel) Money; siblings, Judith Hansen and Phil (Miriam) Buswell; 7 grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, December 12, 2020 with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Council Bluffs.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.