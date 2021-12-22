Douglas D. Chaney September 3, 1946 December 12, 2021 Age 75, passed away on December 12, 2021. Doug and his younger sisters, Linda and Barbara, had a 1950s childhood growing up on Oakland Avenue. Doug was active in Soap Box Derby, Boy Scouts, archery and Ham radio. He taught himself to play a ukulele and quickly progressed to a Fender Stratocaster. Many will remember him as the guitarist and vocalist for the Original Iowa Continentals and the Rumbles. He graduated in 1964 from Abraham Lincoln High School where he was in ROTC and several school musicals. He loved electronics and attended The Radio Engineering Institute in Omaha, University of Nebraska-Omaha Tech School and Boulder VoTech for Electronics and Computers. Doug was in on the beginning use of Macintosh computers and learned Computer-aided Drafting at the National Center for Atmospheric Research where he was a computer tech. His innovative work led to an Employee of the Year Award. When he was President of the High Plains Drifters Motorcycle Club in Boulder, a photo of Doug and his Harley appeared in Easy Rider magazine. Doug was usually the life of the party, handsome and funny, a free spirit. In his later years he chose a quiet life in Coeur d Alene, Idaho, living near his mom and Linda and her family. He was preseded in death by his parents, Duane and Shirley (Farrior) Chaney. He is survived by his children, Paula Spracklin Valdez and her family, Longmont, CO; Lisa Chaney Hatcher and her family, Council Bluffs; and Joseph Chaney, Omak, WA; his niece Shari Toews and her family, Coeur d Alene; and his sisters and their families, Linda and Tim Bedal, Coeur d Alene, and Barbara Chaney and Bill Wingen, La Crosse, WI. There will be no service for Doug. Instead, in his memory, play some rock and roll music and dance like you're at the Danish Hall. See www.belltowerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 22, 2021.