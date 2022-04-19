Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas Hobbs
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 20 2022
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Douglas A. Hobbs, age 79, of Bellevue, Nebraska, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away April 17, 2022 in Bellevue. Doug was born February 3, 1943 in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Donald and Mary (Sullivan) Hobbs. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force for two years. Doug married Frances Long on July 31, 1964. They were blessed with four children. Doug worked for Walnut Hill Cemeteries for many years. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Frances in 1999; son, Allen in 1966 and daughter, Marina in 2005. Doug is survived by his daughters, Penny (Anthony) Phillips, Cindy (Richard) Rupp all of Council Bluffs; 6 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter; half-brothers, Raymond and Randy Hobbs. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial, Thursday, 1 p.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family and friends to meet at the funeral home on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. for the procession to the cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Apr
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
1350 E. Pierce Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.