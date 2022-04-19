Douglas A. Hobbs, age 79, of Bellevue, Nebraska, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away April 17, 2022 in Bellevue. Doug was born February 3, 1943 in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Donald and Mary (Sullivan) Hobbs. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force for two years. Doug married Frances Long on July 31, 1964. They were blessed with four children. Doug worked for Walnut Hill Cemeteries for many years. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Frances in 1999; son, Allen in 1966 and daughter, Marina in 2005. Doug is survived by his daughters, Penny (Anthony) Phillips, Cindy (Richard) Rupp all of Council Bluffs; 6 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter; half-brothers, Raymond and Randy Hobbs. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial, Thursday, 1 p.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family and friends to meet at the funeral home on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. for the procession to the cemetery. The family will direct memorials.