Douglas Runions
FUNERAL HOME
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA
Douglas Runions Passed away on December 11, 2020. Service pending.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Maher Funeral Home
I had the pleasure to work with Doug, he always talked about his son and when he did he just lit up with joy and how proud he was of him. Doug loved fishing and was down to earth, easy to talk to and always made me laugh. I will truly miss you and always remember you. -With love, Lori Olson
Lori
December 16, 2020
Miss you Doug. You had a great big heart
Aunt Linda
December 14, 2020
