Duane Richard Leach, age 57 years. Duane was born August 11, 1964, to the late Orlan and Mary Leach in Council Bluffs IA. He passed away December 11, 2021, at his residence December 11, 2021, in Council Bluffs. Duane was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. Duane worked as a parts clerk in shipping and receiving at Rhoden Auto Center in Council Bluffs. He is survived by sisters, Tambra Leach, Sabrina Spahn; brother, Rusty (Paula) Leach; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Services Wednesday 2 p.m.. at the Maher Funeral Home with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.