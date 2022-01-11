Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Duane Leach
FUNERAL HOME
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA
Duane Richard Leach, age 57 years. Duane was born August 11, 1964, to the late Orlan and Mary Leach in Council Bluffs IA. He passed away December 11, 2021, at his residence December 11, 2021, in Council Bluffs. Duane was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. Duane worked as a parts clerk in shipping and receiving at Rhoden Auto Center in Council Bluffs. He is survived by sisters, Tambra Leach, Sabrina Spahn; brother, Rusty (Paula) Leach; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Services Wednesday 2 p.m.. at the Maher Funeral Home with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
12
Service
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Maher Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Knew Duane and lived with for a few years. My sympathies to to all he was a great friend.
Chris Baldwin
January 11, 2022
I've known Duane for 40 years. Was very sorry to hear he had passed. Thoughts and prayers to family and friends from the Brewer family, so sorry for your loss.
Dave Brewer
Friend
January 11, 2022
Duane was a quiet, hard working MAN that will be missed by all of us. We love you Duane. I'll be seeing you.
Aunt Amy
Family
January 11, 2022
