Duane Poor, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2022. He was born April 21, 1937 to Jesse and Gladys (Fox) Poor in Wadena, IA. Duane enjoyed family, work, camping, traveling. His pride and joy were his dogs Angel and Cora. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Doris Vargarson, Dorothy Wiemerslage,Emma Poor; brother, Harvey Poor. Duane is survived by wife of 63 years, Linda Poor; children, Cathy (Rick) Gilland and Scott (Donna) Poor; grandchildren, Alicia Gilland, Joseph Poor, Justin (Brista) Poor, Judd Poor and Joshua Poor; great- grandchildren, Brodie Smith, Isabelle Poor and Jett Poor; many family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, January 13, 2022. The family will direct memorials.