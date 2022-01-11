Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Duane Poor
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Duane Poor, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2022. He was born April 21, 1937 to Jesse and Gladys (Fox) Poor in Wadena, IA. Duane enjoyed family, work, camping, traveling. His pride and joy were his dogs Angel and Cora. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Doris Vargarson, Dorothy Wiemerslage,Emma Poor; brother, Harvey Poor. Duane is survived by wife of 63 years, Linda Poor; children, Cathy (Rick) Gilland and Scott (Donna) Poor; grandchildren, Alicia Gilland, Joseph Poor, Justin (Brista) Poor, Judd Poor and Joshua Poor; great- grandchildren, Brodie Smith, Isabelle Poor and Jett Poor; many family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, January 13, 2022. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am sorry for your loss and will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Sandy Lopez
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results