Duane D. Tech, age 88, passed away October 3, 2021. He was born October 10, 1932, in Denison, Iowa, to the late Vernet and Marylou (Samuelson) Tech. Duane proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from McIntyre Cadillac. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Vernet Tech Jr; sister, Norma Kraus. Duane is survived by his children, Mark Tech (Kathy), Randy Tech (Mary) and Teresa Tech; his children's mother, Christine Jones; brother, Dennis Tech (Camilla); sister, Phyllis Millard; grandchildren, Austin Tech (Kayla), Seth Tech (Shelby), Kelsey Durham (Chad) and Haley Tech; great grandchildren, Harper Tech, Ryker Tech, Liam Durham and Wyatt Durham; a host of other family and friends. Funeral service is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday October 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. Visitation is during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in the Hazel Dell Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.