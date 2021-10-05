Menu
Duane Tech
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Duane D. Tech, age 88, passed away October 3, 2021. He was born October 10, 1932, in Denison, Iowa, to the late Vernet and Marylou (Samuelson) Tech. Duane proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from McIntyre Cadillac. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Vernet Tech Jr; sister, Norma Kraus. Duane is survived by his children, Mark Tech (Kathy), Randy Tech (Mary) and Teresa Tech; his children's mother, Christine Jones; brother, Dennis Tech (Camilla); sister, Phyllis Millard; grandchildren, Austin Tech (Kayla), Seth Tech (Shelby), Kelsey Durham (Chad) and Haley Tech; great grandchildren, Harper Tech, Ryker Tech, Liam Durham and Wyatt Durham; a host of other family and friends. Funeral service is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday October 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. Visitation is during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in the Hazel Dell Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Duane we had fun building our home in the country going dancing with our friends and raising 3 great kids most of the time lots of memories there and glad it is still in the family and you got to go there on you Father´s Day you were a good guy and you be missed by your family me friends and everyone who knew you
Christine Jones
Family
October 5, 2021
Kathy and Teresa, we are so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you both and your family.
Cindy Anderson & Cathy Smith
Friend
October 5, 2021
Duane was a wonderful person and one of the best guys I ever worked with. RIP buddy.
Tom Huyck
Friend
October 5, 2021
Great guy! I worked with Duane for 13 years at Mac's. Duane you will be missed. God's speed.
John Davis
Friend
October 5, 2021
