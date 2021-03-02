Duane C. Williams, age 75, of Omaha, NE formerly of Holstein, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Bellevue Medical Center of Bellevue, NE. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 06, 2021 at 1 p.m., at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Holstein with the Pastor Bob Lewis officiating. Burial will be at the Holstein Cemetery of Holstein with military rites conducted by the American Legion Dessel-Schmidt Post #225 of Holstein. A live stream of the service can be found at www.nicklasdjensenfh.com
The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 2, 2021.