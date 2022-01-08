Earl (Judy) thank you for accepted me into your family all those years ago. Earl you schooled me in Horseshoes to many time to count. You and Judy laid the law down on me when I started to see Kelly, I was always a gentlemen and treated her with recept, I still respect her. I had a couple of my friends Dad's that had a big influence on me, Earl you were one of them, I think that is why I joined the Army. Kim, John and Kelly, my deepest condolence for your Dad's passing, he will be missed. Praying for you and your family.

Gary PItt Friend January 6, 2022