Earl D. Ernst, age 87, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Fox Run Care Facility. Earl was born on June 6, 1934, in Council Bluffs, to the late John W. and Amy Pearl (Blythe) Ernst. Earl served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Earl married Judith Bowen on May 22, 1958. Earl worked for Union Pacific Railroad as a machinist, later worked as a film technician for Deluxe Film Labs, in Hollywood, Calif. Earl was a member of VFW Post 11355 and American Legion Rainbow Post #2. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ernst in 2008; 2 brothers, Ed and Ervin Ernst; 2 sisters, Viola Roland and Delores Raus. Earl is survived by son, John and Tammy Ernst, of Council Bluffs; 3 daughters, Sue and Doug Wycoff, of Omaha, Neb., Kimberly and Stephen Bradbury, of Goodyear, Ariz., Kelly Kay Makely, of San Marcos, Calif.; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral service on Monday, at 1 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home, with Reverend Dan Stuck officiating. Visitation with family one hour prior to the service. Burial at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 8, 2022.