Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Earl Ernst
FUNERAL HOME
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA
Earl D. Ernst, age 87, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Fox Run Care Facility. Earl was born on June 6, 1934, in Council Bluffs, to the late John W. and Amy Pearl (Blythe) Ernst. Earl served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Earl married Judith Bowen on May 22, 1958. Earl worked for Union Pacific Railroad as a machinist, later worked as a film technician for Deluxe Film Labs, in Hollywood, Calif. Earl was a member of VFW Post 11355 and American Legion Rainbow Post #2. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ernst in 2008; 2 brothers, Ed and Ervin Ernst; 2 sisters, Viola Roland and Delores Raus. Earl is survived by son, John and Tammy Ernst, of Council Bluffs; 3 daughters, Sue and Doug Wycoff, of Omaha, Neb., Kimberly and Stephen Bradbury, of Goodyear, Ariz., Kelly Kay Makely, of San Marcos, Calif.; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral service on Monday, at 1 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home, with Reverend Dan Stuck officiating. Visitation with family one hour prior to the service. Burial at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
10
Service
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Maher Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maher Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My husband and I just found out today that Earl died. We hired Earl when we first moved into our home and he became a great friend and we will miss him horribly. He was a very special and warm person who we came to know and admired greatly not only for his work ethic but for his warm smile and his care of people. We were strangers when we met. But Earl was our friend. I'm only sorry we didn't find out until now. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Valerie and Kim Preston
January 12, 2022
I´m so sorry to learn about your Dad passing away. He was such a nice man. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are being sent your way!
Rita Benson
January 10, 2022
Earl you held such a special spot in our hearts here at risen son! You touched the hearts of many people, you were always so easy to joke with. We are going to miss you and dearly!
Amanda Edie
Work
January 6, 2022
Earl (Judy) thank you for accepted me into your family all those years ago. Earl you schooled me in Horseshoes to many time to count. You and Judy laid the law down on me when I started to see Kelly, I was always a gentlemen and treated her with recept, I still respect her. I had a couple of my friends Dad's that had a big influence on me, Earl you were one of them, I think that is why I joined the Army. Kim, John and Kelly, my deepest condolence for your Dad's passing, he will be missed. Praying for you and your family.
Gary PItt
Friend
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results