Earl Grason Ratekin, age 95, passed away October 12, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Earl was born May 26, 1925, in Council Bluffs, to the late Harry and Dorothy (Grason) Ratekin. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, and proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1943-46. On June 6, 1948, he was united in marriage to Doris Lausen at Grace Presbyterian Church. Earl worked many years as an accountant, and was a longtime volunteer at Mercy Hospital. He and his wife Doris loved to square dance and were members of New Horizon Presbyterian Church. Earl was also a member of the Business Breakfast Club of Omaha. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris (December 12, 2019); brother, Loren; sisters-in-law, Genevieve and Ruth Ratekin; brother-in-law, William Lausen. Earl is survived by daughters, Ann (Darrel) Gee, of Oklahoma City, OK., Janet (M. Gene) Williams, of Omaha; sons, David (Teresa) Ratekin, of Council Bluffs, William (Angela) Ratekin, of Omaha; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, James, Ned, Daniel (Betty) Ratekin; sister-in-law, Betty Ratekin. Visitation with the family Friday 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service Saturday 11 a.m., at New Horizon Presbyterian Church. CDC Guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery with military rites at the grave. Memorials are suggested to New Horizon Church.