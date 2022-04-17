Menu
Earl L. Hunt, age 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday April, 12th at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland WA. Born October 23, 1937 to the late Frank and Mildred Hunt. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson and proudly served in the US Navy. He drove truck for Hinky Dinky for 23 years and moved to Bothell WA where he drove for Boeing until his retirement. He loved his family and loved life. He loved travel and through the years created many happy family memories. Our family has truly been blessed. Also preceded in death by brother David and sisters Eva Hessel and Twilla Dofner. Earl is survived by his wife Catherine of 62 years. His 3 daughters Patty Albright (Butch), Kay Gill (Mark), Angie Johnson (Levi) and son Bob Hunt (Pam) bless with 7 grand children and 11 great grand children. Internment at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline WA. Date not yet determined.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 17, 2022.
