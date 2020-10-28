Edith Marilyn Petersen, age 100, passed away October 26, 2020, at her residence. Edith was born December 23, 1919, in rural Glenwood, IA., to the late Lew Boyd and Hazel W. (Hunt) Evans. She was a graduate of University of Iowa. Edith proudly served in the US Army during WWII, as a nurse in Sydney Australia, New Guinea and the Philippines. Upon her return from duty, Edith married Henry R. Petersen on April 8, 1951, at St .Paul's Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, and to this union 5 children were born. Edith worked at Jennie Edmundson Hospital as a Charge Nurse and Instructor, retiring in 1981. Edith and Henry enjoyed their family, Faith Lutheran Church, dancing, bowling and fishing. One of her biggest thrills was her Honor Flight to Washington DC with fellow veterans. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Henry (September 24, 2016); grandson Nathan Hogue; sister Faye Butler; brothers Robert Evans, and Eldon "Pinkie" Evans. Edith is survived by daughters Peggy (Jeff) Owen, Paula E. (David Randolph) Danker, Portia (Randy) Hogue; sons Henry R. II, "Pete" (Nonnie) Petersen, Patrick Petersen; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held with military rites by the American Legion Post #2. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church Food Pantry or Promise 4 Paws Sanctuary.