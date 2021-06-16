Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edith Tysor
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Edith Ione Tysor, age 97, passed away June 13, 2021, at Risen Son Christian Village. Edith was born in Sidney, IA., on March 28, 1924, to the late Walter and Magdalena Germar Boatwright. She was united in marriage to John H. Tysor on December 30, 1943. Together they raised their children and spent 50 years together before his passing in 1993. Edith was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and spent 23 years with Council Bluffs Schools as a cook, retiring in 1990. Edith is also preceded in death by sisters, Lela Hoy, Ruth Boatwright, and Emma Phillips; brother Sam Boatwright. Edith is survived by her children and spouses, Sharon (Gary) Mull, of North Richland Hills, TX., Jan Ausdemore, of Council Bluffs, Judy (David) Fitzgerald, of Corpus Christi, TX., Nancy Houseton, of Council Bluffs, and Mike (Vicki) Tysor, of Omaha; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 12 to 1 p.m., followed by funeral service at 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Edith will be laid to rest with husband John in Memorial Park Cemetery, followed by a luncheon back at the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Memorials are suggested to a food pantry or St. Croix Hospice.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
IA
Jun
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jan, Sharon, Judy, Nancy, Mike and families--I so enjoyed getting to know your Mom, "Edie" at Regency and then meeting up with her again at Risen Son for more hours of hearing about all of YOU and your kids and grandkids as well as your father and her growing up years...She was a very precious lady and she loved each and every one of you so very much and was so interested in your lives and wanting you to be joyful in the journey. I do count her as a gem and am so honored I got to know her! May God's Spirit be with you and grant you peace and comfort.
Kathy Friedli
Other
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results