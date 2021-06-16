Jan, Sharon, Judy, Nancy, Mike and families--I so enjoyed getting to know your Mom, "Edie" at Regency and then meeting up with her again at Risen Son for more hours of hearing about all of YOU and your kids and grandkids as well as your father and her growing up years...She was a very precious lady and she loved each and every one of you so very much and was so interested in your lives and wanting you to be joyful in the journey. I do count her as a gem and am so honored I got to know her! May God's Spirit be with you and grant you peace and comfort.

Kathy Friedli Other June 16, 2021