Edith Ione Tysor, age 97, passed away June 13, 2021, at Risen Son Christian Village. Edith was born in Sidney, IA., on March 28, 1924, to the late Walter and Magdalena Germar Boatwright. She was united in marriage to John H. Tysor on December 30, 1943. Together they raised their children and spent 50 years together before his passing in 1993. Edith was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and spent 23 years with Council Bluffs Schools as a cook, retiring in 1990. Edith is also preceded in death by sisters, Lela Hoy, Ruth Boatwright, and Emma Phillips; brother Sam Boatwright. Edith is survived by her children and spouses, Sharon (Gary) Mull, of North Richland Hills, TX., Jan Ausdemore, of Council Bluffs, Judy (David) Fitzgerald, of Corpus Christi, TX., Nancy Houseton, of Council Bluffs, and Mike (Vicki) Tysor, of Omaha; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 12 to 1 p.m., followed by funeral service at 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Edith will be laid to rest with husband John in Memorial Park Cemetery, followed by a luncheon back at the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Memorials are suggested to a food pantry or St. Croix Hospice.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 16, 2021.