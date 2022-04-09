Edward E. Chevalier, age 92, passed away April 7, 2022, at Risen Son. Edward was born in Omaha, NE; on June 30, 1929, to the late Victor and Frances Chevalier and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and UNO. He proudly served in the US Navy and was united in marriage to wife Darlene J. McCoy in 1949. Edward was a longtime member of First Baptist Church and worked many years as a Engineering Inspector for the City of Omaha. He later taught at UNO and worked for Lampa Rynearson Civil Engineering. He was a member of Cobia Lodge #631 and Order of Eastern Star #441, and enjoyed playing the piano. Edward is preceded in death by his parents; wife Darlene in 2019; and grandson, Robert Kincaid III; and four siblings. Survivors include daughters, Connie Kincaid Poff, Elkhorn, NE, Suzanne Chevalier, Millard, NE; sons, Marc of Omaha, Edward Jr; Doniphan, Mo; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren. Masonic Services Monday 6p.m. followed by visitation until 8p.m. Funeral services Tuesday 11a.m. all at funeral home. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.