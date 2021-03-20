Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eileen Annin
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Eileen Marie (Berning) Annin June 25, 1934 March 18, 2021 Preceded in death by brother, Dennis Berning; twin sister, Irene Christensen. Survived by husband, Thomas A. Annin; children: Gerald Annin (Nikki), Kathleen (Annin) Warren (Shane), and Jeffrey Annin (Mandy); ten grandchildren; sisters, Beverley Neubaum, Sharilyn Kawa (Larry). Visitation with CDC guidelines: Monday, March 22nd, at 5 to 7 p.m., at the West Center Chapel, with Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, March 23rd ,at 10 a.m., at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S. 74th Street. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. To view a live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast " button on our home page.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
22
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
3122 S. 74th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Steph Hickey and ForeFront 17
March 22, 2021
Dear sweet family members, I was so sorry to hear about Eileen. I have so many fond memories of Eileen when Janet and I and Eileen and Irene were the only twins in the family. This time in your lives is sad but hopefully the good memories will support all of you to better days.
Janice K Buchheim
March 20, 2021
Dear Tom, you took such amazing care of Eileen for such a long time. What a testimony of love!! Our thoughts and prayers are with you Bob and Clarice Murnan
Bob and Clarice Murnan
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results