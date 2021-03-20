Eileen Marie (Berning) Annin June 25, 1934 March 18, 2021 Preceded in death by brother, Dennis Berning; twin sister, Irene Christensen. Survived by husband, Thomas A. Annin; children: Gerald Annin (Nikki), Kathleen (Annin) Warren (Shane), and Jeffrey Annin (Mandy); ten grandchildren; sisters, Beverley Neubaum, Sharilyn Kawa (Larry). Visitation with CDC guidelines: Monday, March 22nd, at 5 to 7 p.m., at the West Center Chapel, with Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, March 23rd ,at 10 a.m., at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S. 74th Street. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. To view a live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast " button on our home page.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 20, 2021.