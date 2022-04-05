Eileen Graalfs, age 84, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, on April 3, 2022, at Hansen House in Council Bluffs, under the care of Every Step Hospice. Eileen was born March 16, 1938, to Irvin and Olga (Bebensee) Goos, in Council Bluffs, IA. She was raised on the family farm east of Treynor and later moved into Treynor. She graduated from Treynor High School in 1956, valedictorian of her class. She married Ronald Graalfs, her high school sweetheart, shortly after graduation on July 6, 1956. They were married at Zion Congregational Church in Treynor. They settled in rural Council Bluffs and began farming. Eileen worked at Country Lane preschool and Creighton University Child Development Center, taught Sunday School and was a member of Priscilla Circle at Zion Congregational Church. Eileen was a talented seamstress and baker. Eileen and Ron moved from the farm in 1998 to Council Bluffs, where they have enjoyed their retirement in the city. She loved visiting her grandkids, spending time at Henry Doorly Zoo and the Council Bluffs library. She is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Ronald; children Diane Graalfs Morey (Chris Ambrose), of Benbrook Tx., Michael (Lisa) Graalfs, of Urbandale, IA.; grandchildren Thomas Morey (Stacy), of Cedar Rapids, IA., and Samantha Morey, of Grundy Center, IA., Noah and Raina Graalfs, of Urbandale; great grandchildren, Spencer, Sylvia and Isabelle; sister Darlene (Marvin) Kerber, of Quincy, IL.; brother Donald, of Elk Horn, IA.; sisters-in-law Shirlene, Jacqueline, and Barb Goos; brother-in-law Lowell Leaders; and countless other family, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents; son David; brothers Gilbert, Delmar and Gerald; sisters Luella and Marcella. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Every Step Hospice, Zion Congregational Church or other charity of your choice
. Memorial Service Saturday 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Lunch to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce Street. Private Inurnment at Cedar La
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 5, 2022.