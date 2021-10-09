Elaine Fenner (Gonzalaz), age 75, of Council Bluffs passed away Thursday, October 7th, 2021. She grew up in Lancaster, New York and was the eldest of seven children. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in 1963, and received her BSN from Niagara University Lewiston, NY in 1967. At age 21 she prepared for deployment to Japan during the Vietnam conflict as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. Elaine was first sent to Fort Carson, Colorado where she met Robert Dee Fenner, 1st Lieutenant in the Infantry. After a short engagement they were married in New York in 1968. They lived their first year together in Japan where Elaine was an army nurse and cared for the injured to make their return home to the United States. She was discharged as a Captain in the military when she and Bob found out they were pregnant with their first child.The Fenners moved to Council Bluffs before giving birth to Amy Jo, followed by Matthew Robert, and 4 years later Jonathan Michael. While raising their kids, Elaine worked as a nurse for the Council Bluffs Community Schools. Years later she was hired as an instructor with Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing where she reached out to future nurses and made many lasting friendships. Elaine would become a hospitalized patient later in her life, and she was never more proud when one of her former students was now her nurse and did her job so well. She continued to work at J.E.M.H. as head of Occupational Health Services and later developed and led the Employee and Business Health Department where her hard work and devotion to her job were impressive to say the least. She would retire from J.E.M.H. with more than 30 years of employment.Now this may have been enough for the average person, but this was not Elaine. While raising 3 kids with a full time career, she and Bob (just for FUN), opened The Pasta Shop where they sold homemade pasta, sauce, and breadsticks. The entire family had learned the art of making Italian food, and it was time to share it with the community on a grander scale. If you happened to get tired doing it, however, there was a cot in the bathroom. Within a few years, the business became Elaine's of New York, a catering service that took Elaine's food and talent for entertaining to a new level.Elaine and Bob's work did not end here. In their "retirement," they could be found cooking at the local Farmer's Market each week; hosting cooking classes in their home; donating numerous fundraising dinners for charitable events; making appetizers for opening night at Chanticleer Playhouse; picking up unused food and supplies from the local grocery store, sorting and delivering it to people in need, churches, and shelters; etc, etc. Elaine even wrote articles for The Daily Nonpareil sharing her recipes and a bit of her wit and humor. This all led to many awards and recognitions in the Council Bluffs community, including the Heritage Award and the Lutheran Family Services Award. One of her last honors was being asked to serve as the Grand Marshal in the Council Bluffs Pride Day Parade.Elaine saw this as another opportunity to share more gifts; it was a specially folded paper with a dollar bill inside that she handed out to kids during the parade. Elaine loved art, music, theatre, a good party and most of all her friends. She knew so many people that her kids could not go anywhere in the metro area without someone asking, "Are you by chance related to Elaine Fenner?" She believed everyone needed fun in their life and she was more than happy to bring her friends into her home and make it happen. She knew how to host a party and no one left hungry or empty-handed. And it was absolutely true that there was enough food to feed an army. She had a gift closet that turned into a gift room and you better believe you were getting something before you left her house. She welcomed anyone into her kitchen to learn about food or just to watch, laugh and drink wine. If you had nowhere to go for the holidays, her house was open to you. If you asked for a favor, it was done. That is the kind of person she was.Elaine was a proud Italian woman for whom family meant everything. She adored her brothers and sisters, her devoted husband, children and grandchildren. She loved the memories and adventures she had with each and every one of them. It was important to her to make every moment count. She will be remembered as the aunt who made ridiculous games and songs and brought cool prizes to the family reunions. She was the grandma who taught her grandkids how to devein shrimp and then played a game of Spoons or Gassy Gus. Elaine was just so proud of her family and grandchildren. She would tell her grandkids it was their long legs that made her proud but really she reveled in their accomplishments, and told them all the time how smart and talented they were. She gave the warmest hugs. She was the sister, mom, grandma and wife who always told you that she loved you every single time she ended a phone call or a visit. Every single time.We will remember Elaine as we gather in the kitchen talking and cooking together, as we fill the table with delicious food and most importantly, surround it with loving family and friends. Even though she is no longer with us physically, she breathes through each one of us every moment of every day. We love you!Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Martha Gonzalez, and her son Matthew Robert. She is survived by her devoted husband Bob, her daughter, Amy J. Skolaut and her husband Greg; son, Jonathan M and his wife Shelly; 3 grandchildren, James Skolaut and Owen and Sophia Fenner; 6 siblings, Michael, Paul (Jennifer), Annie Gonzalez Kosek, Marta Carney, Martin (Martha), Jim (Diane); and many wonderful nieces and nephews.A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on October 14th, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503. There will be a Celebration of Life on October 15th to be held outside at Bayliss Park from 1-6 p.m., 100 Pearl Street, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503 (across from Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home)