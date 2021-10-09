Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine Fenner
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Elaine Fenner (Gonzalaz), age 75, of Council Bluffs passed away Thursday, October 7th, 2021. She grew up in Lancaster, New York and was the eldest of seven children. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in 1963, and received her BSN from Niagara University Lewiston, NY in 1967. At age 21 she prepared for deployment to Japan during the Vietnam conflict as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. Elaine was first sent to Fort Carson, Colorado where she met Robert Dee Fenner, 1st Lieutenant in the Infantry. After a short engagement they were married in New York in 1968. They lived their first year together in Japan where Elaine was an army nurse and cared for the injured to make their return home to the United States. She was discharged as a Captain in the military when she and Bob found out they were pregnant with their first child.

The Fenners moved to Council Bluffs before giving birth to Amy Jo, followed by Matthew Robert, and 4 years later Jonathan Michael. While raising their kids, Elaine worked as a nurse for the Council Bluffs Community Schools. Years later she was hired as an instructor with Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing where she reached out to future nurses and made many lasting friendships. Elaine would become a hospitalized patient later in her life, and she was never more proud when one of her former students was now her nurse and did her job so well. She continued to work at J.E.M.H. as head of Occupational Health Services and later developed and led the Employee and Business Health Department where her hard work and devotion to her job were impressive to say the least. She would retire from J.E.M.H. with more than 30 years of employment.

Now this may have been enough for the average person, but this was not Elaine. While raising 3 kids with a full time career, she and Bob (just for FUN), opened The Pasta Shop where they sold homemade pasta, sauce, and breadsticks. The entire family had learned the art of making Italian food, and it was time to share it with the community on a grander scale. If you happened to get tired doing it, however, there was a cot in the bathroom. Within a few years, the business became Elaine's of New York, a catering service that took Elaine's food and talent for entertaining to a new level.

Elaine and Bob's work did not end here. In their "retirement," they could be found cooking at the local Farmer's Market each week; hosting cooking classes in their home; donating numerous fundraising dinners for charitable events; making appetizers for opening night at Chanticleer Playhouse; picking up unused food and supplies from the local grocery store, sorting and delivering it to people in need, churches, and shelters; etc, etc. Elaine even wrote articles for The Daily Nonpareil sharing her recipes and a bit of her wit and humor. This all led to many awards and recognitions in the Council Bluffs community, including the Heritage Award and the Lutheran Family Services Award. One of her last honors was being asked to serve as the Grand Marshal in the Council Bluffs Pride Day Parade.

Elaine saw this as another opportunity to share more gifts; it was a specially folded paper with a dollar bill inside that she handed out to kids during the parade. Elaine loved art, music, theatre, a good party and most of all her friends. She knew so many people that her kids could not go anywhere in the metro area without someone asking, "Are you by chance related to Elaine Fenner?" She believed everyone needed fun in their life and she was more than happy to bring her friends into her home and make it happen. She knew how to host a party and no one left hungry or empty-handed. And it was absolutely true that there was enough food to feed an army. She had a gift closet that turned into a gift room and you better believe you were getting something before you left her house. She welcomed anyone into her kitchen to learn about food or just to watch, laugh and drink wine. If you had nowhere to go for the holidays, her house was open to you. If you asked for a favor, it was done. That is the kind of person she was.

Elaine was a proud Italian woman for whom family meant everything. She adored her brothers and sisters, her devoted husband, children and grandchildren. She loved the memories and adventures she had with each and every one of them. It was important to her to make every moment count. She will be remembered as the aunt who made ridiculous games and songs and brought cool prizes to the family reunions. She was the grandma who taught her grandkids how to devein shrimp and then played a game of Spoons or Gassy Gus. Elaine was just so proud of her family and grandchildren. She would tell her grandkids it was their long legs that made her proud but really she reveled in their accomplishments, and told them all the time how smart and talented they were. She gave the warmest hugs. She was the sister, mom, grandma and wife who always told you that she loved you every single time she ended a phone call or a visit. Every single time.

We will remember Elaine as we gather in the kitchen talking and cooking together, as we fill the table with delicious food and most importantly, surround it with loving family and friends. Even though she is no longer with us physically, she breathes through each one of us every moment of every day. We love you!

Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Martha Gonzalez, and her son Matthew Robert. She is survived by her devoted husband Bob, her daughter, Amy J. Skolaut and her husband Greg; son, Jonathan M and his wife Shelly; 3 grandchildren, James Skolaut and Owen and Sophia Fenner; 6 siblings, Michael, Paul (Jennifer), Annie Gonzalez Kosek, Marta Carney, Martin (Martha), Jim (Diane); and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on October 14th, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503. There will be a Celebration of Life on October 15th to be held outside at Bayliss Park from 1-6 p.m., 100 Pearl Street, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503 (across from Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home)

Published by The Daily Nonpareil from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
4 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs
Oct
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bayliss Park
100 Pearl St, Council Bluffs
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
Carrie Spann & Alex Ballas
October 24, 2021
What a beautiful and lovely tribute for Elaine. I hear her voice in the writing, it sounds so very much like something she would write. Witty and warm and true. Its been too many years since the "Jenny Girls" hung out in Elaine and Bob's kitchen, baking Christmas cookies and drinking lots of wine! After work pizzas at the Pizza King, so many wonderful memories of time spent together. The holiday parties at the Orpheum theatre were a masterpiece of art, incredible food, and a joyful gathering of friends. She and Bob worked tirelessly to create this and other wonderful gatherings, but always the biggest warmest smile from Elaine. Her hugs were epic too. I cannot add more to the already written perfect tribute and other personal tributes from Elaine's friends and family. Elaine touched so many lives, I feel very blessed to be one of those lives and to have known her. May her family feel some measure of comfort for this loss, knowing how much love and joy Elaine spread to all the people who were lucky enough to have known her.
Beth Gross
Friend
October 15, 2021
I got to know Elaine and Bob through their service to the Bluffs Arts Council - Elaine was so warm and generous, and always having fun. Sending my love and condolences to Bob, their family, and the entire community.
Laura Heilman
October 15, 2021
Ed and Cindy Manzer
October 13, 2021
This is the absolute most touching thing I have ever read. Our gratitude for the help that we received when we needed it, and for my Faith And Recovery girls when they needed it, is immeasurable. She was a wonderful and lovely woman. Always so happy to help in any way, especially with food! It was an honor and pleasure knowing her.
Caleb and Brandy
Other
October 12, 2021
Jon, I am so sorry hearing of the loss of your mother.. I saw her frequently when I was in nursing school at Jennie. She also taught with my grandmother. May her memory be a blessing. Chris and Heather Bates
Heather Zimmerman Bates
Other
October 12, 2021
Elaine was my co-worker, my friend, a great nurse, a great chef, a strong female , and friend to many. She was one of a kind and will be greatly missed .
Barbara Kricsfeld
October 11, 2021
There is a hole in our family and in our hearts. Take comfort knowing that Elaine is with Dad, Mom, and Matt. We love you all....
Jim and Diane
October 11, 2021
Bob and family, There are no words to say. I have so many fond memories of her. Her smile was infectious, her food was incredible and her friendship was immeasurable. Sending you love and hugs from me to all of you.
Tiffany (Tucker) Arrick
October 11, 2021
Our love to you, Bob, your children, and grandchildren. Elaine was a fun and loving college roommate and friend with the greatest smile and laugh. We shared lots of stories. She was one special Lady and we will miss her!
Carolyn and Neil
Friend
October 11, 2021
My sympathy to the entire Fenner Family. Elaine touched so many lives and was loved by all.
Bonnie Gioiello
October 10, 2021
Dear Bob & Family, My love and sympathy are with all of you. I am so glad that we took those amazing trips to the Spain. I cherish the memories. She was a lovely woman.
Andrea Kustin-Mager
October 10, 2021
Bob & family. I am so very sorry for your loss. She was a great nurse, educator, role model, and inspiration to many. Will be praying for you in this sad time. Jan Mauer
Jan Mauer
October 10, 2021
I remember Elaine from years ago, working at Jennie Edmundson. I will never forgot her warm beautiful smile. A very special lady.
Sandy Johnson
Work
October 9, 2021
Such a beautiful woman. So sorry for your loss.
Jennifer Hensley
Friend
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results