Elizabeth "Bette" Jensen, age 92, passed away in San Antonio, TX at Northeast Methodist hospital of natural causes on February 17, 2021. Born the daughter of James and Frances (Novotny) Lipert and raised in Plattsmouth, NE. After graduation she worked at Offutt Air Force Base and met Kenneth G. "Bud" Jensen. They were united in marriage in 1949. Bud and Bette made their home in Council Bluffs, IA where Bud started Interstate Electric Supply Co. was elected to the City Council and became Mayor of Council Bluffs in 1967. They loved Council Bluffs and enjoyed the many friends they made there. In 1975 they sold their midwest interest in Interstate Electric and moved to Brownsville, TX where Bud started Valley Wide Electric. All of their married life together they enjoyed time with their children, grandchildren, family and friends. The couple was blessed with three children, Carolyn, Allan and Ken. Bette enjoyed going to the beach at South Padre Island with her children and grandchildren, family fishing trips, playing golf and hostessing big family Christmas's. She never refused an invitation to travel and therefore visited many places in the world. Bette was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Freddie, her sister Mary Ann Sharprio, her sister Helen Swenson, and her beloved husband Kenneth (Bud) in 1983. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Demory and her husband Tom, Allan and his wife Karen, Ken and his wife Isabel; six grandchildren, Tom Demory and wife Mara, Jennifer (Jensen) Read and husband Brian, Dan Demory and wife Shannon, Maribeth (Jensen) Frame and husband Thomas, Katie Jensen-Nicholson and husband Michael, Julianna Jensen-Perez and husband Cris; 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Doris (Jensen) Djernes and brother-in-law Donald Swenson; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Glenwood, IA with Rev. Dan Siepker officiating. Burial will be at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth, NE. Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood is caring for Bette and her family.