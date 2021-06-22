Elizabeth A. "Betty" Paulson, age 90, passed away June 20, 2021. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on August 7, 1930, to the late Ralph and Maude (Shields) Geppert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Stipp and Teresa Maher; brothers, Ralph, Larry, Robert and Richard Geppert. She is survived by her children, Mike Paulson, Dan Paulson (Jan), Jane Bridges, Susie Rissman (Dr. Jeff Rissman), Teresa Hoffman, Peg Christensen (Arnie), Andy Paulson and Becky Coleman; sister, Eleanor Samuelson; grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home at 11 a.m., on Thursday June 24, 2021. Viewing and visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials in her honor.