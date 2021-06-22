Menu
Elizabeth Paulson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Paulson, age 90, passed away June 20, 2021. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on August 7, 1930, to the late Ralph and Maude (Shields) Geppert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Stipp and Teresa Maher; brothers, Ralph, Larry, Robert and Richard Geppert. She is survived by her children, Mike Paulson, Dan Paulson (Jan), Jane Bridges, Susie Rissman (Dr. Jeff Rissman), Teresa Hoffman, Peg Christensen (Arnie), Andy Paulson and Becky Coleman; sister, Eleanor Samuelson; grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home at 11 a.m., on Thursday June 24, 2021. Viewing and visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials in her honor.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
I am so sorry to hear of Betty's passing. She was such a sweet person!! Condolences to the Paulson family!!
Brenda Cole
Friend
June 28, 2021
Condolences to your family. So sorry to hear of the loss of your mother.
Nancy Schulze
June 26, 2021
Our sympathies to a dear family. May you feel comfort and peace.
Jon and Cherie Rissman
June 24, 2021
Our condolences to the entire family. We hope you are comforted by memories of special moments.
Loree and Dave Miles
Other
June 23, 2021
My thoughts are with the Paulson family. Betty was a lovely lady. I have so many fond memories.
Valeri Diller Caldwell
Friend
June 23, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Betty's family. I worked with Betty many years ago at Dillard's in Council Bluffs. She was the sweetest and most gentle person I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Blessings to you all.
Beth Jacob
Work
June 23, 2021
Aunt Betty, you were always our favorite...God bless you and keep you.
Michael Geppert
Family
June 22, 2021
