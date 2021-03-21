To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
In the past 5 years, Betty fought a courageous battle with cancer. As we talked about one medical challenge after another, she was amazing in her positive attitude. She went through so much, yet never became depressed, and always had hope. She set the bar high and is an inspiration to all of us as we face challenges in our lives. Missing her now, and praying for special blessings for her in heaven. Writing this with much love and admiration.
Lisa Miller
March 28, 2021
Iam so sorry for your loss. Prayers to all the family.
Darla Palmer
March 26, 2021
We never saw Betty without a smile on her face and something nice to say ! Hugs to the family!
Stephen & Nancy King
March 22, 2021
There´s a very special place in heaven for my lovely stepmother, Betty Rae, who I miss every single day.
Though, there is some comfort knowing she´ll never again feel an ounce of pain. She was an incredible warrior with her many medical battles, tough but always with optimism and a positive attitude.
Thankful for her dedicated medical team and my Dad, who fought the many battles with her.
So appreciative for our time together and all of the wonderful memories, which will never be forgotten. Rest peacefully, Betty Rae. With much love, Rhonda Sue