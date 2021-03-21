In the past 5 years, Betty fought a courageous battle with cancer. As we talked about one medical challenge after another, she was amazing in her positive attitude. She went through so much, yet never became depressed, and always had hope. She set the bar high and is an inspiration to all of us as we face challenges in our lives. Missing her now, and praying for special blessings for her in heaven. Writing this with much love and admiration.

Lisa Miller March 28, 2021