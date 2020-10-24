Ella Lee Smiley, age 91, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away October 22, 2020 at her home. Ella was born February 1, 1929 in Harrison County, Missouri to the late Neil and Ivola (Harrison) Johnson. She graduated from Gilman City, Missouri High School in 1947. Ella married Robert Smiley on December 15, 1947. They were blessed with four children, Helen, Sara, Robert and Nancy. Ella worked at the Glenwood Resource Center for 20 years retiring in 1991. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Glenwood. In addition to her parents, Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Smiley on March 8, 2010. Ella is survived by her children: Helen (Dick) Dimon, Sara (Charles) Ganske all of Glenwood, Robert (Jane Ward) Smiley of Council Bluffs, Nancy (Rodney) Stivers of Glenwood; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Alexander Johnson of Gallatin, Missouri; 2 nieces, Janet Gibson and Lonna Bissonnette. Visitation with the family, Monday, 2 to 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial will follow at 3:15 p.m., in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to VNA Hospice of SWI.