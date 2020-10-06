Ellie Baucom, 2 years, Farragut, IA passed September. 26, 2020. Ellie Elizabeth Marie Baucom was born March 29, 2018 to Randy Allen Baucom and Jessica Louise Betts. Survived by mom Jessica Betts (Quentin Tysor) - Farragut, IA; dad Randy Baucom (Victoria Bevirt) - Council Bluffs; brother Ayden Baucom; grandparents: Lyn AND Kathy Betts - Farragut, IA and Valerie and Jerry Fender - Woodbine, IA; cousins and other family. Funeral Services, 11 a.m., Wednesday October. 7, - Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City. Family Visitation - 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at the mortuary. A Memorial Fund is being established in Ellie's memory. Gude Mortuary, www.gudefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 6, 2020.