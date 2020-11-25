Eloise (Sheffield) Kopiasz, age 77, died November 22, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs on June 23, 1943 to the late Edward and Lolita (Taylor) Ladd. She was a phlebotomist and medical transcriptioni st at St. Joseph's Hospital and UNMC. She was also a foster mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, William L. Sheffield; son, William E. Sheffield; sister, Linda Fuccio; and brother, Kenneth Ladd. Eloise is survived by her brother, Dan Ladd and his wife, Tami Ladd and their children, Jenna, Kyle, and Kahli; grandson, Lee Sheffield; sister, Elaine Cope and her husband, Simon Cope, and their daughter, Claire; daughter, Darla Sheffield and her husband, Mikel Goben; daughter, Lita Sheffield Swanson; grandson, Blake Bartenbach; great grandson, Warren Straub Bartenbach; sister-in-law, Petra Ladd; nephew, Derek Ladd; great niece, Desiree Ladd; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service is Friday, November 27, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment is in the St. Joseph Cemetery.