Emily Bergren, age 37, passed away November 11, 2020. She was born February 16, 1983, to Scott & Nora (Caughlan) Bergren in Council Bluffs, IA. Emily graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 2001. She then earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Emily is survived by her parents, Scott and Nora Bergren. There will be no services at this time.