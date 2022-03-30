Eric M. Segal, age 26, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 25, 2022. Eric was born January 18, 1996 in Council Bluffs. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 2017. Eric was preceded in death by his father, Leland L. Kelley, Jr; grandfather, John Carman and great-grandparents, Derrel and Betty White. Eric is survived by his mother, Kathleen (White) Branscom; brother, Steven (Jordan Mahoney) White; 1/2 brother, Michael Pratt; 1/2 sister, Whitney Segal; "grandma" and "grandpa", Pam Carman and Joe Rice; niece, Aryana Hymes; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation with the family, Friday, noon to 1 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.