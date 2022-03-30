Menu
Eric Segal
Abraham Lincoln High School
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
Eric M. Segal, age 26, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 25, 2022. Eric was born January 18, 1996 in Council Bluffs. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 2017. Eric was preceded in death by his father, Leland L. Kelley, Jr; grandfather, John Carman and great-grandparents, Derrel and Betty White. Eric is survived by his mother, Kathleen (White) Branscom; brother, Steven (Jordan Mahoney) White; 1/2 brother, Michael Pratt; 1/2 sister, Whitney Segal; "grandma" and "grandpa", Pam Carman and Joe Rice; niece, Aryana Hymes; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation with the family, Friday, noon to 1 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Apr
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
