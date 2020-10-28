Erma E. Nielsen, age 91 of Hartford, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Kathy Hospice in West Bend, Wisconsin. Erma was born on August 14, 1929 in Council Bluffs to the late Roy and Catherine (McIntosh) Pruett. Erma worked as an LPN at Northcrest Nursing Home. Erma moved to Hartford, Wisconsin 5 years ago. Erma was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Nielsen Sr. in 2009; daughter, Lois Foote in 2013; son, Mark Nielsen in 2012; grandson, Daniel Clemens in 2007; 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Erma is survived by son, H. Don Nielsen Jr. and wife, Claudia of Roland, Iowa; 2 daughters, Brenda and Marvin Clemens of Olatha, KS.; Myra and Jack Murray of West Bend, WI.; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grand children; 6 great-great- grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Graveside service on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Crescent Cemetery at 11 a.m. Visitation with family one hour prior to the service at Maher Funeral Home. Family will direct memorials.