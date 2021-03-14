Ervin Harold Johnson, age 93, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Fort Collins, Colo. Ervin served in the United States Air Force from 1945-1967. He was a Worshipful Master for the Masonic Lodge in Council Bluffs. Ervin was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jacqueline. He had three sons, John Johnson of Kansas, Murray Johnson of Colorado and his wife Joan, and Kirk Johnson of Colorado and his wife Margaret. Ervin had seven grandchildren, John Johnson, Rachel Johnson, Amanda Morgan, Jeana Baker, Jennifer Rutledge, Mason Johnson, and Jacob Johnson. He had nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, 545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 14, 2021.