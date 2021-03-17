Esequiel C. "Zeke" Moreno, age 83, of Council Bluffs, passed away at his home on March 15, 2021. Zeke was born February 11, 1938 in Panindicuaro, Michoacan, Mexico to the late Dionicio and Severiana (Castillo) Moreno. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1958. Zeke married Connie Strong and to this union 4 children were born. Zeke worked for Lainson Greenhouse, Sam's Grocery Store for 19 years, Meadow Gold and Roberts Dairy. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. In addition to his parents, Zeke was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jamie Scheffler; brothers, Frank and Raul Moreno. Zeke is survived by his wife Connie Moreno; children, Cindy (Joel) Scheffler, Kevin (Erin) Moreno all of Council Bluffs, Becky Ring of Shelby, Iowa, Anita (Jeff Vondra) of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie Paez, Louise Niemeic; brother, Margo Moreno; nephew/brother, Leo Moreno all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral service, Friday, 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
, Diabetes Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 17, 2021.