Esequiel Moreno
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Esequiel C. "Zeke" Moreno, age 83, of Council Bluffs, passed away at his home on March 15, 2021. Zeke was born February 11, 1938 in Panindicuaro, Michoacan, Mexico to the late Dionicio and Severiana (Castillo) Moreno. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1958. Zeke married Connie Strong and to this union 4 children were born. Zeke worked for Lainson Greenhouse, Sam's Grocery Store for 19 years, Meadow Gold and Roberts Dairy. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. In addition to his parents, Zeke was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jamie Scheffler; brothers, Frank and Raul Moreno. Zeke is survived by his wife Connie Moreno; children, Cindy (Joel) Scheffler, Kevin (Erin) Moreno all of Council Bluffs, Becky Ring of Shelby, Iowa, Anita (Jeff Vondra) of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie Paez, Louise Niemeic; brother, Margo Moreno; nephew/brother, Leo Moreno all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral service, Friday, 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, Diabetes Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sister, Billie Lee worked with Zeke many yeas ago at Sam's Super Market and was a good friend to our family. Though I haven't seen Zeke for many years his passing saddens me. he was a good person and I'm so sorry for your loss.
C. Kathleen Kerns
March 22, 2021
Hi Connie, Sorry to read about Zeke''s passing. Would have liked to visit today or to even come to the services tomorrow but with my and also Kaye's health situation and the pandemic we pretty stay within the CDC guidelines. I sent Barb my e-mail address when Her son Ricky passed away last year but didn't hear from her. My e-mail is [email protected] if you receive this and choose to pass it along to Barbara for me. Thanks and would have loved to see you all again tomorrow.
Roger Strong
March 18, 2021
Always enjoyed seeing him at our garage sales - great guy. Thinking of you, take care.
Tom and Annette (Neff) Kruse
March 17, 2021
Zeke was always so kind a dog and I always appreciated them he was a terrific dad
Nancy Hanke
March 17, 2021
So very sad to hear of Zeke's passing. The neighborhood sure won't be the same. Our sincerest condolences to his Family. RIP Zeke. Gonna miss ya.
Gregg and Lori Babbitt
March 17, 2021
