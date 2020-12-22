Menu
Esther Rocha
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Esther (Negrete) Rocha age 71, passed away December 21, 2020 in Omaha. Esther was born June 30,1949 in Council Bluffs to the late David A. and Mary Vargas Negrete. Esther formerly worked at Oriental Trading Company. She is preceded by her parents and sister Teresa Cooper. Survivors include daughter Brenda Rocha, Council Bluffs, sons Todd and Brian Rocha both of Omaha, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, siblings, Margaret Diaz, Ramona Steinhoff, Jeannie Drumheller, Rose Sales, Toni Emmons, Tina (Rich) Lyons, David, Carlos (Holly), Bob (Linda) Negrete, brother in law Jim Cooper, nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family Wednesday 6 to 9 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Please wear masks.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and prayers for the family at this time
Rinda Evans
December 25, 2020
We knew Esther from a neighbor, quite a few years ago. She was a very nice lady, funny and very hard working. She will be greatly missed by anyone who was lucky enough to have known her. God bless
Pattye Boner
December 23, 2020
Prayers are with the family.Esther and I worked at Bluffs Run casino.she is a wonderful person caring and easy person to get along with.Love you Esther fly high.
Debra Childers
December 22, 2020
My heart-felt condolences to the Family,,,Esther was one of my best friends,,,we worked together at Bluffs Run Casino. I thought alot of her, she was a beautiful lady,,,,I will never forget her
Sue Sales
December 22, 2020
I will always remember all the good times with you, Uncle Phil, Matt and I. Love you Aunt Esther.
Frankie Rocha
December 22, 2020
Doris Rocha
December 22, 2020
Doris Rocha
December 22, 2020
