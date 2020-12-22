Esther (Negrete) Rocha age 71, passed away December 21, 2020 in Omaha. Esther was born June 30,1949 in Council Bluffs to the late David A. and Mary Vargas Negrete. Esther formerly worked at Oriental Trading Company. She is preceded by her parents and sister Teresa Cooper. Survivors include daughter Brenda Rocha, Council Bluffs, sons Todd and Brian Rocha both of Omaha, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, siblings, Margaret Diaz, Ramona Steinhoff, Jeannie Drumheller, Rose Sales, Toni Emmons, Tina (Rich) Lyons, David, Carlos (Holly), Bob (Linda) Negrete, brother in law Jim Cooper, nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family Wednesday 6 to 9 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Please wear masks.