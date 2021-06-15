Eunice Rhodd-Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt. Passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021, at the age of 79. Eunice, formerly of Council Bluffs, IA, worked at Jennie Edmundson Hospital as a housekeeper for 21 years. Eunice enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and feeding the squirrels and birds. At the age of 9, Eunice dedicated her life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She remained faithful until the end. Eunice will be greatly missed. Memorial talk will be held on Zoom. On June 20th, at 1 p.m. If you'd like to attend virtually, please contact the family at [email protected]
for log on information.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 15, 2021.