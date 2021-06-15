Menu
Eunice Rhodd
Eunice Rhodd-Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt. Passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021, at the age of 79. Eunice, formerly of Council Bluffs, IA, worked at Jennie Edmundson Hospital as a housekeeper for 21 years. Eunice enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and feeding the squirrels and birds. At the age of 9, Eunice dedicated her life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She remained faithful until the end. Eunice will be greatly missed. Memorial talk will be held on Zoom. On June 20th, at 1 p.m. If you'd like to attend virtually, please contact the family at [email protected] for log on information.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Memorial talk will be held on Zoom.
Please contact the family at [email protected] for log on information., IA
SHE'S MADE IT!!! SHE'S WON THE RACE OF LIFE!!! What a faithful example she's been for the rest of us! "With our eyes of faith" we WILL SEE HER SOON!! We are sending you hugs for you all! Keep your eyes on the prize. I'm here for you.... ALWAYS!
Michael, Jill and ROCKEY the Dog Schneider
Friend
June 17, 2021
