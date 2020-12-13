Eva Mari (Cawthra) Black, beloved sister, step-mother, friend, and confidant, passed away on November, 19, 2020. She was 52. Eva was born June 25, 1968 in Spokane, Washington & brought home by her adoptive parents, Gerald S. and Rozella Cawthra. Eva worked for Decker Plastics as the logistics manager. In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Black; her sister, Gloria Jean (Cawthra) Lane; and niece, Arletta (Lane) Naylor. She is survived by her siblings, Kipton Cawthra, Terresa Cawthra-Cornelius, and Benjamin Cawthra; mother-in-law Ednah Black; 2 step-children; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchilden, and a host of other friends and family. She will be especially missed by companion, Roger Evans and her beloved "Midwest Family". Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Eva's life will be scheduled in the spring. Meanwhile, share memories or photos of Eva on the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home Memorial page. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Eva Black's name to the Humane Society.