Eva Irene Oltmanns
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Eva Irene Oltmanns, age 94, died early Friday morning on November 27, 2020 at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Eva was born on January 4, 1926 to William and Irene (Spacheck) Toman of rural Honey Creek, Iowa near the Missouri River. She graduated from high school at Thomas Jefferson, began a beautician career and married Henry Oltmanns on February 29, 1948. Raising their three children, Gary of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Diane (deceased), and Alan of Neola, they farmed, fed cattle, and she continued with Eva's Beauty Shop, fixing hair. She loved her gardens, flowers, and family and neighborhood gatherings. They enjoyed and anticipated a yearly trip to Minnesota, eventually building their own lake house near Dent, Minn. Entertaining, industrious, efficient, and good natured, she was loved for 95 years and beyond. Eva was preceded in death by her parents; husband (2001); daughter (2005); brothers, John Toman, Willy Toman, and Leo Toman; and sisters, Gloria Sorenson and Joan Eckstein. Survived by her sons, Gary and Alan; grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Lou Redmond of Indian, Alaska, and Jenny Knott of Honey Creek. Visitation on Tuesday from 2-5 p.m. at Maher Funeral Home. Graveside Service on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Neola Township Cemetery. A lunch will follow at the Breezy Lodge at Arrowhead Park, Neola Iowa, with covid restrictions in place.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Maher-Livingston Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Dec
2
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Neola Township Cemetery
