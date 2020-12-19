Evelyn J. Hancock, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 15, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Evelyn was born January 20, 1927, in Council Bluffs to the late George and Carrie (Eveland) Drummond. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1945. Evelyn married Joseph Hancock on February 15, 1947. They were blessed with three children, Linda, Larry and Ronald. Evelyn was a homemaker and a member of the former Grace Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph in 2015; grandson, Douglas Hancock; sister, Delores Clark and brothers, Harry, Roy, Earl, Robert, and Harold Drummond. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Linda (Dan) Finck; sons, Larry (Barbara) Hancock all of Council Bluffs, Ronald (Susan) Hancock of Omaha; 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Monday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Tuesday, 1 p.m. at the funeral home with funeral being live-streamed on funeral home website. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. The Hancock family would like to thank Bethany Lutheran Home and their staff for the wonderful care given to their mother and grandmother.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 19, 2020.