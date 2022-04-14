Evelyn Marie Jensen (Roenfeld March 1, 1930 April 11, 2022 Evelyn Marie Jensen (Roenfeld) age 92 of Alexandria, MN. She is survived by her loving husband: Ruben; two daughters: Ilene (Steve) Kahler of Plattsmouth, NE and Loraine Jensen of Alexandria; four grandchildren: Dennis Kahler, Kevin Kahler, David Porter, and Daniel Porter; and four great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Charlee Jo, Justice, and Kelsie. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter; great grandson and her brothers. Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth, NE. (Live Streamed on the Funeral Home Facebook) Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth, NE. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, MEMORIALS ARE PREFERRED TO ST. PAUL'S UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST IN PLATTS-MOUTH, NE. Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 14, 2022.