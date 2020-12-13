Menu
Flora B. Norman
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Flora B. "Sis" Norman, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away on December 11, 2020 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Flora was born on January 30, 1944 in Omaha, Neb., to the late Harold and Flora (Fales) Life. She married Charles W. Norman on July 31, 1963 in Omaha. They were blessed with four children, Lisa, Rick, Chuck, and Chris. Flora worked at Family Dollar Store for 8 years as a cashier, retiring in 2009. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. In addition to her parents, Flora was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Norman in 2011. Flora is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Susano) Moreno; sons, Rick (Lori) Norman, all of Council Bluffs, Chuck (Penny) Norman of Persia, Iowa, and Chris Norman of Council Bluffs; 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, William Life of Bellevue, Neb., and Harold Life of Omaha; nieces; nephews. Visitation with the family, Monday, from 5-8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Forest lawn Cemetery, Omaha. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
