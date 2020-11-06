Floyd Briggs Jr. age 90, of Pinedale, WY. Passed away November 2, 2020. His 2 sisters Beverly Nalick and Judith (Richard) Borwick resided in the Council Bluffs area. He was born on a farm NW of Underwood, IA to the late Floyd and Julie (Rasmussen) Briggs. He graduated from Underwood HS. where is was recognized of the youngest school bus driver in Iowa at the age 17. After graduation he spent some time in Pindale, WY before being drafted in to the US Marine Corps and serving in the Korean War. He married Kathryn Jorgensen and together they owned and operated a cattle ranch west of Pinedale. Floyd is survived by his wife, daughters, Gayle (Leonard) Powers, Janet (Jefferson) Goulette, Linda Wolcott and Susan (Sidney) and Stanfill, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, and many neices, nephews and cousins. Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children
or Sublette Center Nursing Home, Box 788, Pinedale, WY 82941.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 6, 2020.