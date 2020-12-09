Frances June Wilson, age 80, passed away on December 7, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on June 4, 1940 to William and Marie (Sprague) Poulson. She was preceded in death by her father and step-mother, William and Ava Jane Poulson; mother and step-father, Marie and Paul Thiessen; first husband, Kenneth Shepherd; and second husband, Raymond Wilson. Frances is survived by her daughters, Wendy (Bill) Payne, Trisha Rose; grandchildren, Brittney (Garett) Smith, Paige (Timothy) Weave, Christopher Rose; three great grandchildren; sisters, Stella (Pete) Valiente, Patricia Rockwell; nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service is Thursday, December 10th, 11 a.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation is during the hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment is in the Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Midlands Humane Society or Promise 4 Paws.