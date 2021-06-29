Francis J. "Frank" Turner, age 86, of Altoona, Iowa, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away June 25, 2021 at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Frank was born December 23, 1934 in Neola, Iowa to the late John F. and Arvilla (Leslie) Turner. He married LaVonne A. "Bonnie" Huebner on January 26, 1957. They were blessed with two sons, Brad and Darin. Frank retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 27 years of service. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic church in Council Bluffs. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Turner in 2017. Frank is survived by his sons, Brad (Nicci) Turner of Altoona, Darin Turner of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Logan, Michelle and Michael, great-grandchild Brantley; sister, Mary Larson of Council Bluffs and 2 nieces. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 10 to 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial will follow in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Neola, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the Lewis Township Fire and Rescue in Council Bluffs.