The Daily Nonpareil
Francis Turner
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Francis J. "Frank" Turner, age 86, of Altoona, Iowa, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away June 25, 2021 at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Frank was born December 23, 1934 in Neola, Iowa to the late John F. and Arvilla (Leslie) Turner. He married LaVonne A. "Bonnie" Huebner on January 26, 1957. They were blessed with two sons, Brad and Darin. Frank retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 27 years of service. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic church in Council Bluffs. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Turner in 2017. Frank is survived by his sons, Brad (Nicci) Turner of Altoona, Darin Turner of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Logan, Michelle and Michael, great-grandchild Brantley; sister, Mary Larson of Council Bluffs and 2 nieces. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 10 to 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial will follow in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Neola, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the Lewis Township Fire and Rescue in Council Bluffs.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was in 4H at Neola with Francis. The Dave Dargin family (my dad) used to visit Francis and his mom and dad at the farm North East of Neola. My brother Larry Dargin and I would play outside with Francis while the parents were inside playing cards and visiting. On one occasion we were playing in the barn loft and my brother Larry fell thru the loft down to ground level and broke his finger in the process. Francis, my prayers will be with you and your family on Weds 6/30/2021. God bless you. James Dargin, 20068 Glasgow Dr, Saratoga Ca 95070
James Dargin
Friend
June 29, 2021
