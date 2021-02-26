Franklin E. "Frank" Belt, age 73, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 23, 2021 at the V.A. Medical Center in Omaha. Frank was born December 22, 1947 in Council Bluffs to the late Franklin C. and Bernadean (Igou) Belt. He graduated high school and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Frank worked in the motor pool at Offutt AFB retiring in the early 2000's. He was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church; VFW Post #737; American Legion and was a former Boy Scout Leader. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa "Missy" Bothwell in 2010 and his brother Danny Belt. Frank is survived by his daughters, Shirley (Matthew) Urich of Council Bluffs, Becky (Justin) Drapeau of Omaha; son, Franklin D. (Ashley) Belt of Beatrice, Nebraska; 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Deanna Belt of Des Moines, Iowa; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Sunday, 4 to 6 p.m., at Saint John Lutheran Church. Funeral service, Monday 11 a.m., at the church. Inurnment will be held later in the Crescent, Iowa Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.