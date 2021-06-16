Fred Robert Romano passed away at his home in Glenwood, Iowa on June 13, 2021, after a courageous seven- year battle with colon cancer. Fred was born on October 9, 1964, in Council Bluffs, Iowa to the late Dr. Anthony Michael and Joanne Louise (Victor) Romano. Fred was the eighth of twelve children. He married the love of his life, Theresa Petty, on August 17, 1991, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Fred graduated from St. Albert High School with the class of 1983. He earned a BSBA at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D., in 1987 and an Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursery Management (landscaping and floriculture) from Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska in 2000. Fred was a member of El Bethel Assembly of God Church. Fred is preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Joanne (Victor) Romano; sister Angela Trask; and sister-in-law Mary Schermann. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Romano; siblings Mike Romano (Annette), Susie Caputo; Tony Romano (Barb), Joe Romano (Karen), Rose Eickelberger (Tom), John Romano (Lisa Kurtz-Romano), Paul Romano (Laura), Rex Romano, Ann McGill (Tim), and Jim Romano (LeAnne); in-laws, Clem and Delores Petty; brother-in-law, Marvin Petty (Lisa); nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, June 18, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Burial will be in Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.