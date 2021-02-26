Gary E. Beaman, age 79 of Council Bluffs, passed away February 23rd 2021 at Methodist-Jennie Edmundson Hospital after battling Pancreatic Cancer for the last 2 years. Gary was born April 6, 1941 in Osceola, Iowa to the late Cecil and Effie (Fleming) Beaman. He graduated from Thayer High School in 1958 where he lettered in baseball. Gary worked as a Milright at Bungee Elevator and retired after 40 years in 2006. He married Roxanna Cooper on December 3, 1960 in Council Bluffs to his best friend and soulmate of 60 years. They were blessed with three children, Shelly, Michael and Teresa. In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his grandson Kristopher Desantiago. Survivors include wife Roxanna, daughter Shelly Beaman (Billy), Mosquero, NM; son Michael Beaman, daughter Teresa (Doug) Way, Council Bluffs, 3 grandchildren, Jason Way, Jeremy (Laura) Way, Stephanie (Ryan) Selph all Council Bluffs, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews. Private family services will be held.