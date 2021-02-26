Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Beaman
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Gary E. Beaman, age 79 of Council Bluffs, passed away February 23rd 2021 at Methodist-Jennie Edmundson Hospital after battling Pancreatic Cancer for the last 2 years. Gary was born April 6, 1941 in Osceola, Iowa to the late Cecil and Effie (Fleming) Beaman. He graduated from Thayer High School in 1958 where he lettered in baseball. Gary worked as a Milright at Bungee Elevator and retired after 40 years in 2006. He married Roxanna Cooper on December 3, 1960 in Council Bluffs to his best friend and soulmate of 60 years. They were blessed with three children, Shelly, Michael and Teresa. In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his grandson Kristopher Desantiago. Survivors include wife Roxanna, daughter Shelly Beaman (Billy), Mosquero, NM; son Michael Beaman, daughter Teresa (Doug) Way, Council Bluffs, 3 grandchildren, Jason Way, Jeremy (Laura) Way, Stephanie (Ryan) Selph all Council Bluffs, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews. Private family services will be held.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry to hear this Teresa sending Hugs and Prayers to you and your family
Lisa Shew
February 28, 2021
Roxie and Family so very sorry for your loss!
Lonnie and Nancy Riche
February 26, 2021
my deepest sympathy to Garys family. he often worked on my hot rod cars in the old neighborhood on 2nd ave back in the 60s he was always a true friend and i will miss him !
Rod Watkins
February 26, 2021
You were the Best Dad a Daughter could ever have.. I Miss you So Very Much, but you are at PEACE !! I LOVE YOU BEYOND INFINITY!! R.I. P. DAD
YOUR DAUGHTER.... TERESA
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results