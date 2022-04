Gary R. Crouch, 51 Glenwood, IA passed away January 8, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday January 12, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m., and Funeral Service will be Thursday January 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. both at Peterson Mortuary. Private Interment in Hillsdale Cemetery. Memorials directed to American Cancer Society or Glenwood Lake Park.