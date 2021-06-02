Gary Wakehouse, age 74, passed away May 30, 2021. He was born July 30, 1946 to the late Myrlain and Regina (Cochran) Wake house in Council Bluffs, IA. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1964 and retired from Omaha Door and Window. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Larry Hald. Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Wakehouse; daughters, Cindy Hald and Sandi (Tim Riedesel) Wakehouse; grandchildren and a host of friends. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, June 03, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Interment is in Fairview Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.