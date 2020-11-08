George M. Christoffersen, age 68, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Longview Home, Missouri Valley, Iowa, from complications with the COVID19 virus. George was born a special child of God on September 26, 1952, in Council Bluffs, to Ernie and Gene (Jenson) Christoffersen. George loved life! George loved people! George was a very tender-hearted person. He loved game shows on TV, reruns of "Gunsmoke," vacationing in Alexandria, Minn. for thirty years with his family, and catching lots of fish. George went to Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines, Iowa, for two weeks each summer for twenty years. He loved all holidays, especially Christmas. He loved "helping" to farm and loved Allis Chalmers tractors, which his parents always used. He absolutely loved Dunkin Donuts hazelnut iced coffee and their chocolate cake donuts with chocolate frosting. George worked for several years at VODEC. After retiring from VODEC, he went to Crossroads Adult Day Care until he moved into Longview Home in June of 2018. He loved his new home at Longview and was so happy there attending their Sunday worship service, the musical programs, all the activities including Bingo twice a week, and getting a banana and a candy bar for a treat. The staff needs to be thanked for the love and care they gave to George. It was the perfect new home for him when he could no longer be at his farm home where he had lived for 66 years. How he loved getting mail and would look at the cards he received for hours at a time. He also loved doing his "office work" by putting stickers on paper and "writing" notes to the family. Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark, in 2014, who was also a special needs child of God. He is survived by his sister, Nancy; and his cousin, Sandra Sorlien, both of Underwood, Iowa. He will be remembered by many relatives, friends, staff at VODEC, staff at Crossroads, and his new friends who cared for him at Longview Home. George will be cremated. There will be a graveside service on Friday, November 13th, at 2 p.m., at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Boomer Township, Neola, Iowa. Even though the service will be outside, Nancy requests that all attending please wear a mask. Nancy will direct memorials.