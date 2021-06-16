Menu
George Wood III
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
George B. Wood, III, age 70, passed away June 12, 2021, at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. George was born in Omaha on January 30, 1951, to the late George B., Jr., and Kathleen Stanfield Wood. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the Class of 1969, and spent his working years as a mechanic, body shop and truck driver. George leaves to mourn his son Benjamin Wood, of Goodland, KS.; grandson River Wood; girlfriend Billie Jo Foust, of Council Bluffs; sisters Jeanne Cool, of Omaha, and Linda (Don) Williams; brother Dave Stanfield, all of Council Bluffs; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephew. Visitation Thursday 5 to 7 p.m., with Memorial Service to follow at 7 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
17
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
