George B. Wood, III, age 70, passed away June 12, 2021, at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. George was born in Omaha on January 30, 1951, to the late George B., Jr., and Kathleen Stanfield Wood. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the Class of 1969, and spent his working years as a mechanic, body shop and truck driver. George leaves to mourn his son Benjamin Wood, of Goodland, KS.; grandson River Wood; girlfriend Billie Jo Foust, of Council Bluffs; sisters Jeanne Cool, of Omaha, and Linda (Don) Williams; brother Dave Stanfield, all of Council Bluffs; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephew. Visitation Thursday 5 to 7 p.m., with Memorial Service to follow at 7 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family.