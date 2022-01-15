Gerald W. "Butch" Hansen, age 82, passed away January 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Gerald was born in Council Bluffs on September 7, 1939, to the late Lawrence R. and Esther L. (Berg) Hansen. Gerald served a short time in the US Marine Corps. He and his wife Ellen were married for 60 years, and to this union five children were born, Gerald Jr., Larry, Ronnie, Debbie and Donnie. Gerald operated his own cleaning company. In addition to his parents, Gerald is preceded in death by his brother Roland (Margaret) Hansen; sisters Beverly (Mike) Jones, Joanne (Larry) Gries; brother-in-law Jim Gardner. He is survived by his wife Ellen; sons Gerald Jr., Larry and wife Peggy, Ronnie and wife Beth, daughter Debbie Kleckner and husband Ron, son Donnie Hansen; seven grandchildren, Brad (Jamie) Hansen, Jessica Hansen, Nathan Kleckner, Karrie (Duke) Burk, Ronnie Kleckner, Cheyenne Kleckner, Emma Kleckner; four great-grandchildren, Jayci Hansen, Stella Burk, Oakley Hansen, and Sloane Burk; sister Patricia Gardner. Visitation Tuesday 11 to 12 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m., all at the funeral home. Luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.