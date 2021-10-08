Menu
Gerald Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine
Glenwood, IA
Gerald "Jerry" Jones Funeral services for Gerald "Jerry" Jones of Silver City, IA will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola, IA.Burial will be in the Silver City Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood, IA. Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to American Legion Post #439 or Silver City Fire and Rescue He leaves behind his wife Janet, of 66 years. His daughter Julie Hergert, son Judson and wife Linda Jones, Grandson Zachary and wife Kalee Hergert, Grand daughter Malorie (Hergert) and husband Nick Montague. Grandsons Ian and Graham, grand daughter Grace Jones. Great-Grand sons Colton Montague, Jay Hergert and Great-Grand daughter Madison Montague all of Omaha, NE.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine, Glenwood, IA
Oct
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Mineola, IA
