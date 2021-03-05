Gerald L. Rief, age 69, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 3, 2021 at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Gerald was born December 9, 1951 in Council Bluffs to the late Robert W. and Martha J. (Patience) Rief. He attended Ave. B Grade School, Wilson Junior High and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1970. Gerald married Connie Mae Lidgett on June 17, 1972 in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with 3 sons, Kenneth, Kevin and Daniel. Gerald was a machine operator at Cresline Pipe for 32 years retiring in 2017. He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa Motorcycle Club. In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his infant brother, David A. Rief. Gerald is survived by his wife of 49 years, Connie Rief; sons, Kenneth (Dana) Rief, Kevin (Emily) Rief, Daniel Rief all of Council Bluffs; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Rief of Council Bluffs, Duane (Kathy) Rief of Honey Creek, Iowa, Terry (Marty) Rief of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Entombment in Ridgewood Mausoleum with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.