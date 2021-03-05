Menu
Gerald Rief
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Gerald L. Rief, age 69, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 3, 2021 at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Gerald was born December 9, 1951 in Council Bluffs to the late Robert W. and Martha J. (Patience) Rief. He attended Ave. B Grade School, Wilson Junior High and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1970. Gerald married Connie Mae Lidgett on June 17, 1972 in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with 3 sons, Kenneth, Kevin and Daniel. Gerald was a machine operator at Cresline Pipe for 32 years retiring in 2017. He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa Motorcycle Club. In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his infant brother, David A. Rief. Gerald is survived by his wife of 49 years, Connie Rief; sons, Kenneth (Dana) Rief, Kevin (Emily) Rief, Daniel Rief all of Council Bluffs; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Rief of Council Bluffs, Duane (Kathy) Rief of Honey Creek, Iowa, Terry (Marty) Rief of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Entombment in Ridgewood Mausoleum with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have known Gerald for several years. We went to church, to Avenue B Elementary, Wilson Junior High and Thomas Jefferson High School together. Gerald always had a smile on his face and would never walk pass me without saying hi. My thoughts are with you and your family Connie
Toni Simons/Dorenkamp
March 9, 2021
I met and worked with Gerald at Cresline , good guy and hard worker.
Gary Chambers
March 8, 2021
Terry and larry i am soooo sorry for your loss and if daryl was still here he would be sending his sympathy as well
Robyn waldron (daryl)
March 6, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking of you.
Connie Johnson
March 6, 2021
Deepest sympathies to his entire family. May God comfort you all in the coming days and welcome Gerald into eternity. Class of 1970
Karen Mahan
March 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear the news. I am praying for peace in the family for all. May God welcome Gerald with open arms .
Pat McGlade
March 6, 2021
Connie and Boys. We are so sorry to hear of Gerald passing. We will say prays for you all.
Steve and Kathy Banas
March 5, 2021
